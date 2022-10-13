Zion Williamson Left Last Night's Game With Injury

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game against the LA Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on January 18, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson left Wednesday night's preseason game against the Miami Heat early due to an ankle injury.

Williamson rolled his left ankle as he was driving to the rim. It was a scary scene considering he missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury.

Thankfully, Williamson is doing just fine. He told reporters that he's only dealing with ankle soreness.

"It was one of those things where it happened and I popped back up, like, 'Yeah, I'm straight,'"Williamson said, via ESPN. "Played a few minutes after that, it felt fine. Then they sent me to the back just to double check. We wanted to look at it, had a doc look at it, and he just said a little day-to-day soreness. And, but outside of that, I personally feel fine. Wasn't bad news from the docs."

Despite the fact that he avoided a potential disaster, the video of Williamson's injury was tough to watch.

Williamson was playing well prior to this injury, scoring 11 points in the first half.

With the regular season on the horizon, the Pelicans should provide a few updates on Williamson over the next few days.

Hopefully, we'll see Williamson on the court for next Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.