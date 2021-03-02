Zion Williamson Makes Decision On The NBA Dunk Contest

In just a few days, the NBA’s All-Star festivities will kick off from Atlanta as the league tries to cram the All-Star game, skills competition and dunk contest all into one day.

Fans have been wondering who will be competing in the dunk contest this year – with all eyes on New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Late last week, Williamson was a guest on First Take and was asked about competing in the dunk contest.

“I don’t know yet, I don’t know yet. I can’t give you a clear answer,” Williamson told the First Take crew. Molly Qerim Rose tried her best to get an answer out of Williamson, saying “We’re going to see you, right?” That led to Williamson to respond “Who knows? I’m still thinking about it.”

Well, it appears he thought about it for a few days and came to a decision. On Tuesday afternoon, NBA insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Williamson will NOT compete in the dunk contest.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will not participate in the Slam Dunk Contest in Atlanta this Sunday, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 2, 2021

Over the weekend, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons and Indiana Pacers rookie Cassius Stanley are expected to join New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin in the NBA’s slam dunk contest.

Williamson won’t be one of them, but it seems like this year’s dunk contest will be riddled with young talent.

It’s unclear how many participants will partake in the dunk contest this weekend.