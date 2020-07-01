Zion Williamson Named Next-Gen Cover Athlete For NBA 2K21

Zion Williamson entered the NBA with sky-high expectations, as many draft analysts labeled him the best prospect since LeBron James. Though he hasn’t even finished his first year in the league yet, the Duke product is living up to the hype.

The New Orleans Pelicans were struggling to win games in the Western Conference while Williamson was sitting out with a knee injury. Once he made his debut with the team, the entire mood around the locker room shifted.

In 19 games with the Pelicans, Williamson averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He was making a strong push to win Rookie of the Year – albeit that award is still up for grabs.

Williamson has quickly become one of the most likable players in the league. In fact, the No. 1 pick is such a marketable athlete that he’s already the NBA 2K21 cover athlete for next-generation consoles. The gaming company announced the news on Wednesday morning.

Here’s your first look at how the NBA 2K21 cover will look with Williamson on it:

The future is here 💪 @ZionWilliamson is our Cover Athlete for Next Gen #NBA2K21 Pre-orders begin July 2nd pic.twitter.com/HCbHEOZUfL — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 1, 2020

The cover for current consoles will feature Damian Lillard, who is a superstar in his own right. That being said, it’s far more impressive to see Williamson grace the cover at 19 years old.

Williamson joins a list of cover athletes that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

NBA 2K will announce its final cover athlete for 2021 on Thursday. It will likely include a legendary player – who knows, maybe the ‘Black Mamba’ will be on it.