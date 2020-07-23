Colin Cowherd Names The NBA’s Second-Biggest Star Player

Before the NBA season was put on pause on March 11, one of the great storylines over the second half of the year was the start of Zion Williamson’s career. The former Duke star was injured to begin his rookie season, but after making his debut for the New Orleans Pelicans in late January, he turned the Pels into must-watch television.

In 19 games, Williamson has averaged 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, showing off his incredible athleticism and skill. Even in the most athletic league in the world, Zion jumps off the screen.

When the NBA announced that 22 teams would report to Orlando for the league restart, it wasn’t hard to see how it decided to go with more than just the 16 teams in playoff spots on March 11. The Pelicans are 28-36, three games behind the Memphis Grizzlies in the loss column for the No. 8 seed, but to be fair to the NBA, that may have changed if the league played a few more weeks before shutting down. The Pelicans are 10-9 in games that Zion has played in, a much better mark than they had before he was ready to go. There was momentum there.

Zion Williamson is already a massive draw, and it makes sense that the NBA wants to highlight him as much as possible. FS1’s Colin Cowherd goes even farther than that. He thinks that Zion is already the second-biggest star in the NBA, behind only LeBron James.

No.1: LeBron James

No. 2: Zion Williamson@ColinCowherd on why the Pelicans phenom is already the 2nd-biggest star in the NBA: pic.twitter.com/VSi1E7QgR2 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 23, 2020

“Here’s what you can’t develop: charisma. You’ve got it or you don’t… Zion’s got it. A lot of it,” Cowherd said during a segment on The Herd today.

“Zion’s the No. 2 draw in this league right now, and I’m not joking. LeBron’s No. 1, Zion’s No. 2… The NBA could’ve chosen any team to start the bubble. (Russell) Westbrook and (James) Harden. The Celtics. Giannis (Antetokounmpo). They chose a rookie who played like 30 games.”

Unfortunately, Zion Williamson’s status for the upcoming NBA restart is now a bit in question. He had to leave the NBA campus in Orlando for an “urgent family medical matter,” last week. He’ll have to go through the league’s process to rejoin the Pelicans whenever he returns to the “bubble,” but that may cost him valuable games this regular season.

Zion missing time costs the league’s fans the chance to see the type of talent that rarely comes around, Cowherd says.

“Not that many basketball players have charisma, are showmen. Michael was, Magic was, Dr. J was. That’s about it. The list is really short. It’s amazing that a 19-year old who has played about 30 games already has it. And once you have it, it’s hard to lose it.”

