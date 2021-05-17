Zion Williamson Reveals Plan For Pivotal Offseason

Zion Williamson has quickly ascended to the ranks of the NBA’s elite, making his first All Star team this year in just his second season in the league. However, his own improvement and output hasn’t led to on-court success for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The organization floundered down the stretch and missed out on the Western Conference play-in tournament with a record of 31-41. Williamson did everything he could to carry the team throughout the year, but the group’s youth held back the Pelicans in their first season with Stan Van Gundy at the helm.

The Pelicans will now look to the offseason, where the future of starting point guard Lonzo Ball will be the main topic of conversation surrounding the unit. However, Williamson revealed that his plans for the time off will be spent working out alongside teammate Brandon Ingram, as the two attempt to figure out how to win together in New Orleans.

“At the end of the day, me and Brandon both share the same goals – winning,” Williamson said, per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez. “Me and Brandon are going to get together a lot this offseason and talk about what we need to do and work out together. Like I said, the reality is we want to win. We have to put in the work.”

Zion on BI: "At the end of the day, me and Brandon both share the same goals – winning. Me and Brandon are going to get together a lot this offseason and talk about what we need to do and work out together. Like I said, the reality is we want to win. We have to put in the work." — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) May 17, 2021

Ingram himself had another steady year following his first All Star appearance during the 2019-2020 campaign. The 23-year-old Pelicans wing averaged 23.8 points, 4.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.0 percent on two-point attempts and 38.1 percent from deep.

However, the 2020 All Star found himself differing to Williamson at times this year, as the 2020 No. 1 overall pick showed a never-before-seen ability to get to the rim. Zion scored 27.0 points per game, while shooting a hair over 61 percent from the field. At just 20-years-old, Williamson showed why the future is bright in New Orleans.

The next step will be to figure out how Ingram and Williamson can make the Pelicans better together. If the front office can lock up a strong supporting cast, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the franchise in the postseason next year.