Photo Of Post-Quarantine Zion Williamson Is Going Viral

If the latest photo of Zion Williamson is any indication of how he’ll perform once the NBA season resumes, the Pelicans could make a playoff run.

Zion’s weight has been a concern dating back to his college days at Duke. It hasn’t hampered him just yet. But some are concerned his physique could shorten his playing days and limit him in regards to overall minutes played.

There’s no doubt Zion’s already the Pelicans’ face of the franchise and future superstar for the organization. It appears the former Duke superstar has heard the concerns surrounding his weight and taken them to heart.

A photo of post-quarantine Zion is going viral on Tuesday. The NBA rookie has shed some serious body fat and looks more ready than ever for the NBA season restart in Orlando. Take a look at post-quarantine Zion below.

Zion Williamson looks ready to make some serious noise once the season resumption rolls around later this month. The Pelicans will need him playing at his best if they hope to earn a playoff berth.

New Orleans sits at 28-36 for the season. The team is 3.5 games back of the Memphis Grizzlies, the current No. 8 seed in the Western Conference standings. The Pelicans have eight regular-season games to make up ground on the Grizzlies.

Zion’s first game-action since the season’s postponement will come against the Utah Jazz on July 30. The contest will be the first since the NBA’s postponement which took place on Mar. 12.

