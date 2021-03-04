Video: Zion Williamson Posterizes Chicago Bulls Big Man

Much to the disappointment of NBA fans, Zion Williamson recently turned down an invitation to compete in this year’s Dunk Contest as a part of an adapted All-Star weekend.

However, the New Orleans Pelicans breakout doesn’t need an organized competition to show of his athleticism. He proved that on Wednesday night.

As Williamson’s Pelicans welcomed in the Chicago Bulls for each team’s last game before the All-Star break, the 20-year-old unleashed one of the most impressive highlight dunks of his young career.

The second-year forward brought the ball up the left side of the court just over halfway through the first quarter with New Orleans down by nine. After a nifty dribble move, Williamson got a path to the basket. He then elevated and flushed the ball through the rim over Daniel Gafford, putting the Bulls’ center on a poster.

Take a look:

Props to Gafford for a worthy challenge, but the 6-foot-10 center was no match for Williamson heading downhill at full speed. Now, he’ll be forced to re-live this moment for a few days on social media.

Unfortunately for the Pelicans, Zion’s dunk didn’t spark some much-needed momentum. New Orleans limped through the first half, entering the locker room down by 19 points.

Although the dunk was impressive, it’s been Williamson’s all-around play this season that has earned him well-deserved recognition. The 20-year-old, former Duke star, is averaging 25.5 points per game on an absurdly efficient 61.4 percent from the floor. He’s also pulling in 7.2 rebounds and dishing out 3.4 assists per game as he continues to improve in other facets of the game. His early season performance earned him a spot on this year’s All-Star team in just his second-year in the league.

It’s rare that a college player almost immediately meets the hype surrounding them, but Williamson has done so thus far. With his whole career in front of him, the sky seems to be the limit.

