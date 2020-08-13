Zion Williamson Responds To People Questioning His Weight

There haven’t been many question marks surrounding Zion Williamson’s skillset on the hardwood. His weight, on the other hand, has been a major talking point throughout the NBA season.

Williamson is a once-in-a-generation athlete when you consider how explosive he is at 285 pounds. The downside regarding his weight is that it could potentially result in injuries down the road. It also leads to a ton of questions from the media.

After constantly facing questions about his size and weight throughout his rookie year, Williamson has finally addressed his frame. However, the No. 1 pick may have kept his true thoughts close to the vest.

“Everybody is entitled to their own opinion,” Williamson said. “I’m just going to stick to the opinions of the people closest to me and my team, and just go from there.”

It’s a really mature response from one of the youngest players in the league.

New Orleans has managed Williamson’s playing time in an effort to avoid another knee injury. He tore his meniscus prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.

When the Duke product was actually on the court for the Pelicans, he was truly electric, averaging 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans were hoping to make a playoff push when the NBA resumed the season in Orlando. That never materialized in large part because Williamson averaged just 20.6 minutes per contest inside the bubble.

Hopefully we’ll get to see more of Williamson during his second season.