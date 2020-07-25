Zion Williamson Returns To NBA Bubble After Attending To Family Matter

Last week, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson had to leave the NBA’s bubble in Orlando to tend to an unspecified family emergency. On Friday night, the team revealed that he returned to the bubble.

In an effort to make sure its number of positive COVID-19 tests remain at zero, the NBA is requiring Williamson to quarantine on campus. The good news is that he tested daily while he was away from the team and never produced a positive result.

Since the No. 1 overall pick has to quarantine for at least the next four days, it’s highly unlikely basketball fans see him in action until the regular season resumes on July 30. Even then, it’s uncertain if New Orleans will play him against Utah next Thursday.

Williamson released a statement on his return, saying “I‘m excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates after quarantine.”

The Pelicans have one of the most young and exciting teams in the NBA. Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram are playmakers in their own right, but they don’t generate an audience like Williamson.

Basketball fans simply can’t get enough of Williamson, who has become must-see TV in his first year. In just 19 games this season, the Duke product is averaging 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

New Orleans is currently 3.5 games back of Memphis for the final playoff spot.

We’ll see if Williamson can lead the Pelicans to the postseason in his rookie season.