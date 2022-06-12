Zion Williamson Reveals Where He Wants To Play: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game against the LA Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on January 18, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

With Zion Williamson missing the entire 2021-22 season, most of the conversation about the former No. 1 overall pick centered around his future.

There have been rumors that Williamson wants out of New Orleans for a couple of years now, but the high-flying forward said on Saturday he wants to remain a Pelican.

"I do want to be here. That's no secret. I feel like I've stood on that when I spoke," Williamson told reporters, via ESPN. "Currently, this does not really have anything to do with that. This is just me wanting to be a pillar in my community."

The Pelicans are able to offer Williamson a five-year, $186 million max contract this summer, which would further incentivize him to stick around.

However, fans seem to be pretty skeptical about how truthful he was this weekend.

Williamson missed all of this past season while rehabbing a foot injury, but he insists he's good to go now.

"It was a long year for me for rehab and mental battles. I'm fine now. I'm ready to get to work," Williamson said.

When Williamson last played for the Pels during the 2020-21 season, he averaged 27 points and 7.2 rebounds per game and made the All-Star Game.