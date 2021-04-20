Look: Zion Williamson’s First Signature Shoe Revealed

As he was set to enter the NBA, Zion Williamson inked a major shoe deal with Jordan Brand. Now, his first signature shoe, the “Zion 1,” has been unveiled.

Williamson emerged as one of the world’s biggest basketball stars—at any level—late in his high school career, as his unbelievably powerful dunks regularly went viral. He was not the highest rated recruit in his own class at Duke, but immediately became the engine of that Blue Devils team during his one season in Durham. While injuries slowed the start of his NBA career, he’s living up to all of the hype in year two with the New Orleans Pelicans.

On the season, Williamson is averaging 26.8 points and 7.2 rebounds, continuing to amaze as the Pelicans run more and more of the offense through him. He’s a rare athlete, even for perhaps the most athletic pro sports league in the world.

This morning, Jordan Brand dropped a promo for the Zion 1. It shows off Williamson’s personality, his high-flying dunking ability, and even features a cameo from his little brother, Noah. In the end, you get a sneak peak at the black-and-white colorway for the upcoming sneaker.

To be, Zion. The culmination of his supernatural game and down to earth personality, @zionwilliamson debuts his own signature sneaker line. Introducing the Jordan Zion 1. pic.twitter.com/M1MMLPeRsZ — Jordan (@Jumpman23) April 20, 2021

“Words can’t really explain it. As a kid you just say it to put in the atmosphere like ‘hey I want my own signature shoe’, but as you get older you see it is tough to get your own signature shoe,” Williamson said of the release, via Sports Illustrated. “Things have to really go your way and I just want to thank Jordan Brand for the opportunity because I don’t think it has hit me yet.

“What makes my signature line unique is that you are going to find a lot of gems within the line and you are going to learn about me. I am a very out there guy but when you actually get to know me, I am just this super chill and down-to-earth dude.”

This first run of the Zion 1s will be released in four unique colorways, including the “Gen Zion” black and white editions seen in the promo.

FIRST LOOK: The Jordan Zion 1, the first signature shoe for Zion Williamson. He’ll debut them on court *tonight* in Brooklyn — design features a ‘Z’ gesture on the upper. pic.twitter.com/6XZitaZhoE — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 20, 2021

The OG Zion 1 colorways will include: 𝙂𝙚𝙣 𝙕𝙞𝙤𝙣 – classically simplistic in black and white

𝙕𝙉𝘼 – represents crossover of being out of this world, but also down to earth

𝙉𝙤𝙖𝙝 – Dedicated to Zion’s outgoing kid brother, Noah

𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙣 – channels Zion’s home in SC pic.twitter.com/Mpngekn8E4 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 20, 2021

Getting your first signature sneaker at just 20 years old after signing a $75 million deal with Jordan Brand, and getting new sneakers dedicated to your brother and your hometown?

Pretty cool, Zion Williamson.

The Zion 1s drop on April 23.