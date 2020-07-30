Zion Williamson’s Status For Tonight’s Game Reportedly Decided

The Spun

It appears that the New Orleans Pelicans will have Zion Williamson available when they face the Utah Jazz to kick off the NBA restart later tonight.

Williamson will play against Utah, according to Yahoo Sports‘ Chris Haynes. His status had previously been up in the air.

The scintillating rookie from Duke was away from the Pelicans for 12 days as he left the Orlando bubble to attend to an undisclosed family emergency and then had to quarantine upon return. Williamson returned to practice on Tuesday.

“I think me and my team are gonna look at what’s best for me, my future, and being safe,” Williamson told reporters on Wednesday. “If you know me, I wanna hoop. That’s just how I am; I’m never gonna change. I’m gonna want to hoop, simple as that.”

In 19 games so far this season, Williamson is averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick missed a significant portion of the year with a knee injury.

It’s basically an open secret that the reason the NBA decided to expand its Orlando group to 22 teams is because the league wanted Zion Williamson in the bubble. It will be good for him and the NBA if he can be out there for all eight regular season games, at least.

The Pelicans and Jazz will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.


