Zion Williamson Will Be Ready For Opener: NBA World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game against the LA Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on January 18, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson is expected to suit up for the New Orleans Pelicans' season opener on Oct. 19 against the Brooklyn Nets.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday, Shams Charania said, "He [Zion] will be playing."

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Despite his lengthy absence, he received a lucrative contract extension in the offseason.

Though injuries have plagued Williamson in the past, it seems like the former No. 1 pick is finally healthy.

Of course, NBA fans are glad that Williamson is on track to play in the Pelicans' season opener.

Williamson was sensational during the 2020-21 season, averaging 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while making 61.1 percent of his attempts from the field.

Without Williamson on the floor last season, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans to the postseason. If Williamson is healthy, New Orleans has the necessary firepower to compete in the Western Conference

Hopefully, we'll get to see Williamson compete at a high level next season.