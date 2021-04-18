The Spun

Zion’s Comment On Playing In New York Is Going Viral

Former Duke star Zion Williamson warms up during an NBA game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game against the LA Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on January 18, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

New York Knicks fans coveted Zion Williamson ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft, though they weren’t lucky enough in the lottery to land him. The Knicks landed the No. 3 overall pick, which they used to take Williamson’s college teammate, R.J. Barrett.

There’s still a possibility that Williamson will end up playing for the Knicks one day. The New Orleans Pelicans star helped flame that rumor fire following his team’s game in New York on Sunday afternoon.

Williamson lit up when asked postgame about playing at Madison Square Garden. He made it clear that it’s his favorite place to play outside of New Orleans.

“New York is the Mecca of basketball. I love playing here. … This atmosphere whether they’re cheering or booing for you, it’s amazing. Outside of New Orleans, this might be my favorite place to play,” Williamson told reporters.

The Knicks have consistently been linked to premier free agents over the years, only to routinely strike out on landing them.

Williamson is still several years away from being a free agent – he has two more years left on his rookie deal and then could sign a rookie max contract extension – but perhaps he’ll give the Knicks consideration when he hits the open market.


