New Report Reveals What Nets Want From Lakers In Kyrie Trade

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles downcourt against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Depending on the day and source, Kyrie Irving going to the Los Angeles Lakers is either a formality or a longshot.

If the Brooklyn Nets trade the point guard, the Lakers appear to be the most likely suitor. However, a two-team exchange would require Brooklyn to take back Russell Westbrook. The Nets would then have to add more to match the salaries.

As a result, the Nets reportedly want the Lakers to sweeten the deal with draft compensation. According to Marc Stein (h/t CBS Sports), the Nets are eyeing a first-round pick in an Irving-Westbrook trade.

However, Stein added that Brooklyn is more focused on Kevin Durant. The Nets will reportedly look to settle the former MVP's situation before getting deep into negotiations for Irving.

Brooklyn's reported request could further complicate an already odd predicament. Having sent the New Orleans Pelicans a package of draft picks for Anthony Davis, the Lakers don't have any tradable first-round selections until 2027 and 2029.

The Lakers have already mortgaged their future a considerable deal, so would they move even more draft capital? There's a good chance LeBron James will retire -- or at least go play elsewhere -- before the 2026-27 season.

If the Nets are turning their attention to Durant, it could be a while before anyone gets any answers on the Kyrie front.