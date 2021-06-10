2 Teams Reportedly Eyeing Derrick Rose In Free Agency

Earlier this week, Denver Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic finished with 91 first-place MVP votes to take home the award.

Joel Embiid finished second in MVP voting, while Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry came in third. There was one surprising player, though, that stole all of the headlines by receiving an MVP vote: Derrick Rose.

He put together a stellar 2020-21 season and received an aggregate fan vote for MVP as a result. Unfortunately, he and the Knicks were unable to keep their season alive, falling to the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs.

Now that their season is over, the Knicks are reportedly making a run to keep Rose on the roster. They will have stiff competition though.

According to a report from NBA Analysis, the Los Angeles Lakers are also interested.

“The Knicks would absolutely love to bring (Derrick) Rose back for another year or two,” and anonymous NBA executive told NBA Analysis. “He was a perfect fit and Tom Thibodeau would like to keep him on the roster. However, there will be plenty of other suitors, including the Lakers, who will be looking for a new point guard with Dennis Schroder leaving town. L.A. is a serious threat to land Rose.”

The Lakers didn’t get quite what they wanted from Dennis Schroder. Perhaps landing Derrick Rose would finally give them a veteran guard presence they need.