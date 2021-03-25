Report: Serious Contender Emerges For Andre Drummond

The NBA trade deadline is less than 24 hours away, meaning that teams are putting together their final offers in what’s shaping up to be an intriguing Thursday. Among those expected to be on the move is Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond.

With the arrival of Jarrett Allen and a commitment to a young core, the Cavaliers opted to hold Drummond out of games as they fielded offers. The former ninth overall pick averaged 17.5 points and 13.2 rebounds prior to his last appearance on Feb. 12.

Multiple teams have been connected with the 27-year-old big man over the past month. The Nets, the Raptors and more have reportedly shown interest in bringing Drummond aboard.

But, a late contender to land the two-time All-Star has emerged. According to the Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the New York Knicks have become “a serious potential destination” for the Cavs center.

“Sources: The New York Knicks have emerged as a serious potential destination for Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond,” O’Connor tweeted on Wednesday night.

Drummond would be an interesting fit on the Knicks, who already have 6-foot-8 big man Julius Randle as their best player this season. The Cavaliers center doesn’t exactly compliment the 2020 All-Star but could serve as a reliable rebounder and rim protector.

New York has been one of the most surprising teams in the league this year, emerging as an Eastern Conference playoff contender. Through more than half of the 72-game regular season, the Knicks are 22-22, good enough for seventh in the crowded standings.

It’s possible that Drummond is the piece the franchise needs to get over the hump and back into the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Time will tell if the Knicks ultimately decided to spend or move forward with the team’s current roster.

Stay tuned on Thursday for more NBA trade deadline news.