Basketball Fans Absolutely Loved The Knicks vs. Hawks Game

Playoff basketball returned to Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening and it did not disappoint.

The New York Knicks hosted a playoff game for the first time since the 2012-13 NBA season. New York, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, hosted the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their first round series.

Madison Square Garden, which held roughly 15,000 fans for the opening contest, was rocking all game long – until the final second, that is. Hawks star point guard Trae Young made a floater in the lane with 0.9 seconds left.

Atlanta won Game 1 over New York, 107-105, to take an early lead in the first round series.

ICE TRAE ❄️ pic.twitter.com/JIpPTeLClp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2021

While the finish wasn’t what Knicks fans were looking for, basketball fans across the globe were loving the contest from start to end.

The Knicks-Hawks has been so much fun to watch. MSG was long overdue for this. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 24, 2021

Trae is going to be an absolute monster in the playoffs. Already is, but just the way the game is played and how important three-level scoring+passing vision is…. This ain’t just one game. The way he’s done it is ridiculous. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) May 24, 2021

Trae Young shushed the MSG crowd pic.twitter.com/Bt53b6kAXg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 24, 2021

It was quite the playoff debut for Young.

The former Oklahoma Sooners product scored 32 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed seven rebounds in the Game 1 win over the Knicks.

Game 2 of the first round series between New York and Atlanta is scheduled for Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. It will air on TNT.