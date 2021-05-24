Basketball Fans Absolutely Loved The Knicks vs. Hawks Game

Playoff basketball returned to Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening and it did not disappoint.
The New York Knicks hosted a playoff game for the first time since the 2012-13 NBA season. New York, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, hosted the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their first round series.
Madison Square Garden, which held roughly 15,000 fans for the opening contest, was rocking all game long – until the final second, that is. Hawks star point guard Trae Young made a floater in the lane with 0.9 seconds left.
Atlanta won Game 1 over New York, 107-105, to take an early lead in the first round series.
ICE TRAE ❄️ pic.twitter.com/JIpPTeLClp
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2021
While the finish wasn’t what Knicks fans were looking for, basketball fans across the globe were loving the contest from start to end.
this Hawks-Knicks game pic.twitter.com/doiPG5gc1f
— SB Nation (@SBNation) May 24, 2021
The Knicks-Hawks has been so much fun to watch. MSG was long overdue for this.
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 24, 2021
❄️ ICE TRAE ❄️ pic.twitter.com/UTePNIDScJ
— ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2021
Trae is going to be an absolute monster in the playoffs. Already is, but just the way the game is played and how important three-level scoring+passing vision is….
This ain’t just one game. The way he’s done it is ridiculous.
— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) May 24, 2021
Trae Young shushed the MSG crowd pic.twitter.com/Bt53b6kAXg
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 24, 2021
It was quite the playoff debut for Young.
The former Oklahoma Sooners product scored 32 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed seven rebounds in the Game 1 win over the Knicks.
Game 2 of the first round series between New York and Atlanta is scheduled for Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. It will air on TNT.