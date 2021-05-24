The Spun

Basketball Fans Absolutely Loved The Knicks vs. Hawks Game

A general view of Madison Square Garden during a Knicks game.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Playoff basketball returned to Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening and it did not disappoint.

The New York Knicks hosted a playoff game for the first time since the 2012-13 NBA season. New York, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, hosted the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their first round series.

Madison Square Garden, which held roughly 15,000 fans for the opening contest, was rocking all game long – until the final second, that is. Hawks star point guard Trae Young made a floater in the lane with 0.9 seconds left.

Atlanta won Game 1 over New York, 107-105, to take an early lead in the first round series.

While the finish wasn’t what Knicks fans were looking for, basketball fans across the globe were loving the contest from start to end.

 

It was quite the playoff debut for Young.

The former Oklahoma Sooners product scored 32 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed seven rebounds in the Game 1 win over the Knicks.

Game 2 of the first round series between New York and Atlanta is scheduled for Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. It will air on TNT.


