Breaking: NBA Announces Punishment For The Knicks

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After the Knicks signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year contract in June, the NBA launched an investigation for possible tampering charges.

On Wednesday, the NBA officially announced that it was rescinding the Knicks' second-round pick in the 2025 draft because they "violated league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions."

The NBA claims this outcome reflected a finding that the Knicks "engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted."

The Knicks apparently cooperated with the league's investigation.

While this isn't the outcome the Knicks wanted, the NBA didn't exactly put the hammer down on them. And besides, Brunson has been worth every penny this season.

Brunson is averaging 20.8 points and 6.2 assists per game for the Knicks.

The Knicks won't have to worry about losing their 2025 second-round pick if Brunson continues to perform at this level.