Brother Of NBA Legend Reportedly Arrested On Tuesday

Former New York Knicks guard Gerald Wilkins has struggled to stay out of trouble this year, as the former second-round pick is already facing multiple criminal charges. Nonetheless, Wilkins found himself in another bad situation this week.

According to TMZ, Wilkins was arrested on Tuesday on two counts of battery. He’s reportedly still behind bars in Cobb County, Georgia.

Gerald, the younger brother of NBA legend Dominique Wilkins, is facing charges from incidents dating back to June. The former Knicks guard allegedly attacked a colleague back on June 9 and was involved in a domestic incident on June 6.

In addition to the previously-mentioned incidents, Wilkins was also charged with assault for allegedly trying to enter a woman’s home back in May. Overall, it hasn’t been a good year for the Chattanooga product.

Though he wasn’t nearly as popular as Dominique in the NBA, Gerald still played at the pro level for over a decade.

During his seven years with the Knicks, Wilkins averaged 14.9 points and 3.5 assists per game. He then had brief stints with the Cavaliers, Grizzlies and Magic.

There still isn’t a whole lot of information out on Gerald’s latest arrest. It’s unknown when he’ll be released and when his court date will be.

Hopefully, Wilkins can get back on the right track.