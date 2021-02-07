Carmelo Anthony Reacts To Tom Thibodeau’s Early Knicks Success

After a dreadful 21-45 season last year, the New York Knicks seem to be trending in the right direction in 2020-21. One star player who has taken notice: Carmelo Anthony.

According to New York legend Carmelo Anthony, his former team’s relatively successful 11-13 start can be attributed to the talents of first-year Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. The former Madison Square Garden hero had some high praise for Thibodeau in a virtual press conference on Friday afternoon, before his Portland Trail Blazers faced off against his old team.

“I think we all know what [Thibodeau] brings to the game,” Anthony said. “His intensity. His focus. His attention to detail. Any team he’s ever coached, plays the same way. They play hard, they leave it all out there on the court, they never give up, they never quit. Regardless of the outcome, you see that with the young team that he has now.”

Melo thinks Thibs has the Knicks back on track 🔥 #STAYME7O (@sny_knicks) pic.twitter.com/qPvMaTC3Ij — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) February 5, 2021

Back in late July of 2020, New York named Thibodeau it’s 30th coach in franchise history. After serving five years as head coach in Chicago (2010-15) and three years in Minnesota (2016-19), the 62-year-old veteran locked himself in with a five-year contract prior to this season.

While this is his first season as the Knicks’ head coach, he has plenty of experience on the bench in Madison Square Garden. From 1996-2003, Thibodeau served as an assistant under Jeff Van Gundy and Don Chaney.

Bringing the coach back seemed to be the perfect move for the Knicks’ young, developing squad.

Seventh-year forward Julius Randle has thrived under the new system, averaging a career-high 22.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. RJ Barrett has also seen significant improvements, averaging 17.8 points in his second NBA season.

With a 110-99 win over Carmelo Anthony and the Trail Blazers tonight, the Knicks (11-13) have propelled themselves to No. 6 in the East as we approach the midway point of the season.

