Clint Capela Has A Blunt Message For Knicks Players

As if the rivalry between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks wasn’t intriguing enough, veteran center Clint Capela just called out his opponents ahead of Game 5.

During this Tuesday’s press conference, Capela addressed Knicks forward Julius Randle’s shove that occurred late in Game 4. He admit he was not amused by the Knicks’ behavior on Sunday.

“[The Knicks] push our guys around and talk s**t, but we can do that too,” Capela told reporters. “We showed them as soon as we got back here that we can push guys around too, we can talk s**t as well, so what you going to do about it? And we can get a win with it, so what are you going do about it?”

Capela finished his rant with a strong statement about the Hawks’ upcoming game against the Knicks.

“We can be physical, but we can win games as well. And now, we’re coming to your home to win this game again and send you on vacation.”

Remarks like this will not sit well with Knicks fans, so we should expect a lot of boos directed at Capela during Game 5.

Although these are strong words from Capela, he’s been backing up his words with his actions. He’s averaging 9.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game this series.

Tipoff for Game 5 is on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The Knicks need to win in order to keep their season alive.