Colin Cowherd Has Telling Comment On Julius Randle

The New York Knicks have struggled in the playoffs, and their best player Julius Randle is a major reason why, as Colin Cowherd pointed out Sunday.

Randle carried the Knicks to their best regular season in eight years, earning NBA Most Improved Player honors in the process. However, he has not looked comfortable at all in this first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

As Randle continued to struggle and New York was in the process of getting blown out in the third quarter of Game 4 today, Cowherd dropped some telling analysis on Twitter.

“The playoffs unveil the truth with every player. Good or bad. No need to even mention names,” Cowherd said in what appeared to be a clear reference to Randle.

It is fair to recognize Randle for what he did this season while also acknowledging he has probably been playing over his head and thinking this postseason brought him down to Earth a little.

Even this afternoon, when Randle nearly recorded a triple-double (23 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists), he did so on 7-of-19 shooting. The Hawks have had a defensive answer for the rugged lefty all series long.

Game 5 of Hawks-Knicks will be Wednesday night in New York. The Knicks will need a win to avoid elimination.