Derrick Rose Has Honest Reaction To Being Finalist For NBA Award

There was a time when NBA fans wondered if Derrick Rose would ever be able to overcome his long history of injuries. Fast forward to the present day, and the former MVP is playing a significant role for a playoff team.

Prior to this year’s trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons shipped Rose to the New York Knicks. Though he’s not a starter for Tom Thibodeau’s squad, Rose averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists per game in the Big Apple.

Rose’s production this season hasn’t gone unnoticed, as he was recently named a finalist for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

When asked about being a finalist for the award, Rose had a brutally honest response.

“It’s cool, but it’s more cool being in the playoffs,” Rose said. “Missed it for the last couple of years. Being back here, being in a market like this, it means a lot.”

Rose hasn’t been part of a playoff team since the 2018 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Adding a Sixth Man of the Year award to Rose’s résumé would make his comeback story that much sweeter. Judging by his recent response though, he’s way more concerned with taking down the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Knicks’ first-round matchup with the Hawks will begin on Sunday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.