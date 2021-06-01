Derrick Rose, Julius Randle Respond To Clint Capela’s Trash Talk

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela set the NBA world on fire this Tuesday afternoon, calling out the New York Knicks during a press conference.

“[The Knicks] push our guys around and talk s**t, but we can do that too,” Capela told reporters. “We showed them as soon as we got back here that we can push guys around too, we can talk s**t as well, so what you going to do about it? And we can get a win with it, so what are you going do about it?”

Capela’s comments ruffled plenty of feathers in New York, but it doesn’t seem like any of the top players on the Knicks are taking the bait.

When asked about Capela’s remarks this afternoon, Knicks star Julius Randle said “Just heard about it and do not care.”

Derrick Rose also shared his take on Capela’s trash talk. The veteran point guard let his fans know that he’s not into that aspect of the game.

“I’m 32 years old,” Rose said. “I never talked s**t like that in my life and I’m not going to start now. I’m too old for that s**t.”

Considering the Hawks have owned the Knicks over the past two games, Randle and Rose were wise to downplay Capela’s remarks. Instead, they should let their production on the court do the talking on Wednesday.

The Knicks need to win Game 5 to keep their season alive.