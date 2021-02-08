Derrick Rose is heading back to the Big Apple following the Knicks’ trade with the Detroit Pistons for the former NBA MVP.

Rose now reunites with the Knicks. He spent one season with New York in 2016, where he averaged 18 points and four assists in 64 games.

The former NBA MVP will also reunite with his former head coach, Tom Thibodeau. This will be the third time Thibodeau has coached Rose. The two started out in Chicago, reunited in Minnesota and are now both members of the New York Knicks.

Rose may be heading to a new team, but not much will be different for the former basketball superstar. He is making one change, though. Rose is going from No. 25 to No. 4 with the Knicks.

Derrick Rose will wear jersey No. 4 in his return to the New York Knicks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2021

Derrick Rose began his NBA career wearing No. 1 with the Chicago Bulls. He then switched to No. 25 when he joined the Knicks back in 2016. He went back and forth with the two numbers over the past few years, but now he’ll be donning an entirely new number.

No. 4 hasn’t traditionally been too popular of a number within the NBA in the league’s history, but it appears to be gaining traction. Russell Westbrook wears No. 4 for the Washington Wizards.

Rose, meanwhile, joins a Knicks team that appears to be a legitimate playoff squad in the Eastern Conference. New York is 11-14 to start the season, good for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.