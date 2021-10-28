Derrick Rose Reveals How Much Longer He Wants To Play

It’s been a decade since Derrick Rose reached the top of the mountain in the NBA and won the league’s MVP award. Since then, he’s gone on quite the rollercoaster that saw him nearly fall out of professional basketball.

Now that he’s landed back on his feet with the New York Knicks, Rose has high hopes for the rest of his career. That includes, emulating an NFL legend with his longevity.

Rose, who’s blossomed into a reliable bench player with the Knicks, shared Thursday that he intends to play in the NBA for as long as possible. He claimed that he would try to “Tom Brady this thing”, implying that he’d like to model the late part of his career after the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

“I’m going to try to Tom Brady this thing,” Rose said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “Play as long as possible, make sure I really take care of my body. And while I’m playing, play with joy.

“I don’t have to score 30 points a night anymore to affect the game. I can come out and do what I got to do. I got a great supporting cast… we got a great rhythm. So I just gotta play my game and whatever the game presents, I just gotta be ready for it.”

"I'm trying to Tom Brady this thing." 😂 D-Rose forever. pic.twitter.com/mEpCzC3cLk — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 28, 2021

Rose, 33, would have a long way to go to match Brady’s longevity, let alone his success. However, he’s already proved that he’s worthy of sticking around in New York and the Knicks rewarded him appropriately this offseason.

Rose signed a multi-year deal that will earn him $27,965,850 over the next two years. Considering he’s carved out a solid role for himself in the Big Apple under his former Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau, the 2011 MVP seems well-positioned to keep his career going for some time.

Rose’s individual scoring numbers are a far cry from the days of his prime, but he’s improved greatly as a shooter. Last season in 35 appearances for the Knicks, he averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists in just under 27 minutes per game. He shot a career best 41.1 percent from beyond the arc on 2.6 attempts per game during that stretch.

Rose will likely never achieve the career that many thought he would after he became the youngest MVP winner ever in 2011. Nevertheless, his comeback deserves some props and could be capped off by sticking around in the league for much longer than many anticipated.

