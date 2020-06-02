The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN’s Pablo Torre Shares Update On Knicks, James Dolan Situation

A closeup of Knicks owner James Dolan.NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: Executive Chairman of Madison Square Garden & NBA Governor, James L. Dolan speaks to the media at a press conference to announce Mike Woodson as the interim head coach of the New York Knicks following the resignation of Mike D'Antoni at Madison Square Garden on March 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

New York Knicks owner James Dolan frequently finds himself under fire for things he does. Now, he’s being criticized for something he didn’t do.

As of last night, the Knicks were one of two NBA teams that did not send out a statement regarding the death of George Floyd and the ongoing nationwide protests. The San Antonio Spurs were the other–though head coach Gregg Popovich clearly made his feelings known in an interview with The Nation’s Dave Zirin.

Yesterday, ESPN’s Pablo Torre reported that Knicks players and employees were “furious” at Dolan’s silence. He also obtained a copy of an internal memo Dolan sent out that explains why he and the organization stayed silent.

Now, things are further coming to a head. Torre reported that “dozens of disgruntled MSG employees” are in the process of meeting to discuss Dolan’s memo and lack of public stance.

“It’s the equivalent of a players-only meeting, except it’s the non-player employees meeting,” Torre wrote.

Torre also discussed the reported meeting during an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz this morning.

The Knicks did participate in today’s #BlackoutTuesday viral posting on Instagram, but Dolan still has not released an official statement.

Whether or not you think he should, there are apparently several people who work for him who feel he must. Torre’s reporting makes that clear.

Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.