Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Derrick Rose Today

The New York Knicks are in a dogfight with the Atlanta Hawks in this Game 4 of the NBA playoffs. But after scoring a game-high 16 points in the first half, Derrick Rose is getting all of the love.

Rose has almost arguably been the best player for the Knicks through the first four games of the series. He averaged over 24 points a game in the first three games – the best of any series he’s been a part of since his heyday with the Chicago Bulls.

Combine that with how good he was in the regular season – averaging 15 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench for 35 games – and it’s led everyone to the same conclusion: Derrick Rose is the best player on the Knicks right now.

“Derrick rose man I have no words for him,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Best pick up I seen in a long time we really traded Dennis smith jr for him.”

“it’s 2021 and derrick rose is the best player on a playoff team. never count urself out,” wrote another.

“Derrick Rose being the best player on his team in the playoffs in 2021 is wild,” a third fan wrote.

Considering where Rose’s career trajectory seemed to be recently, it’s surprising almost everyone that he’s been this good.

Injuries have plagued Rose for his entire NBA career. They turned him from a perennial All-Star into a bench player for the past few years.

But when the Knicks got Rose from the Detroit Pistons earlier this season, he proved to be extremely dependable.

Whether or not the Knicks make it out of this series, Rose’s comeback story – in New York of all places – is definitely one that Knicks fans and NBA fans in general will remember for a while.