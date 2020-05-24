The Spun

Former Knicks Great Charles Oakley Sends A Message To Patrick Ewing

Former New York Knicks great Charles Oakley sent a heartfelt message to Patrick Ewing on Twitter following his health announcement.

Ewing, currently the head coach at Georgetown, announced on Friday night that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The former NBA star said he was receiving treatment in the hospital.

Oakley, who played with Ewing in New York, has had some not-so-kind messages for him as of late. But his tune changed on Twitter over the weekend.

“I went to war with you for ten years. I won’t leave you on the battlefield now,” Oakley tweeted out, along with a photo of he and Ewing on the Knicks. “Get well Patrick. More fights ahead. @CoachEwing33 #BrothersFight #PatrickEwing #GetWellBrother.”

Oakley had been critical of Ewing’s play in big moments for the Knicks, especially against Michael Jordan.

“My thing with [Jordan] is, ‘It’s not like you beat us by 20,’ ” Oakley told The Post earlier this month. “Most games went down to two, three possessions. Y’all made shots. We didn’t. The best player won. Michael was a better player than Patrick hands down.”

Ewing played for the Knicks from 1985-2000. Oakley was his teammate from 1998-98.

“I have nothing to say about what Charles has to say,” Ewing said on the “Good Show” when asked about Oakley. “He’s one of my best teammates. We went into a lot of wars and a lot of wars against the Bulls. So everyone is entitled to their own opinion.”

Our thoughts are with the former Knicks great as he fights the coronavirus. Get well soon, Patrick.

