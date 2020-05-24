Former Knicks Great Charles Oakley Sends A Message To Patrick Ewing

Former New York Knicks great Charles Oakley sent a heartfelt message to Patrick Ewing on Twitter following his health announcement.

Ewing, currently the head coach at Georgetown, announced on Friday night that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The former NBA star said he was receiving treatment in the hospital.

Oakley, who played with Ewing in New York, has had some not-so-kind messages for him as of late. But his tune changed on Twitter over the weekend.

“I went to war with you for ten years. I won’t leave you on the battlefield now,” Oakley tweeted out, along with a photo of he and Ewing on the Knicks. “Get well Patrick. More fights ahead. @CoachEwing33 #BrothersFight #PatrickEwing #GetWellBrother.”

I went to war with you for ten years. I won’t leave you on the battlefield now. Get well Patrick. More fights ahead. @CoachEwing33 #BrothersFight #PatrickEwing #GetWellBrother pic.twitter.com/1ZkR03bccc — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) May 23, 2020

Oakley had been critical of Ewing’s play in big moments for the Knicks, especially against Michael Jordan.

“My thing with [Jordan] is, ‘It’s not like you beat us by 20,’ ” Oakley told The Post earlier this month. “Most games went down to two, three possessions. Y’all made shots. We didn’t. The best player won. Michael was a better player than Patrick hands down.”

Ewing played for the Knicks from 1985-2000. Oakley was his teammate from 1998-98.

“I have nothing to say about what Charles has to say,” Ewing said on the “Good Show” when asked about Oakley. “He’s one of my best teammates. We went into a lot of wars and a lot of wars against the Bulls. So everyone is entitled to their own opinion.”

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

Our thoughts are with the former Knicks great as he fights the coronavirus. Get well soon, Patrick.