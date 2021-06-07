The New York Knicks just wrapped up a terrific season under head coach Tom Thibodeau. They’re already looking ahead to potential free-agent options this off-season.

Per Marc Berman of The New York Post, there is “mutual interest” between Kelly Oubre and the Knicks. Oubre is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the season comes to an end.

Oubre was a pleasant surprise for the Golden State Warriors this past season. He averaged 15.4 points to go along with 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Knicks would like to add a wing player capable of stretching the floor. Oubre fits the bill. New York appears to be at the front of the line to sign Oubre once free agency commences later this year.

“The Knicks still don’t have a bona fide starting small forward and have concerns with their 2018 lottery pick Kevin Knox, who lost his spot in the rotation in late January,” Berman wrote, via The New York Post.

“One player on their free-agent radar is Warriors small forward Kelly Oubre, the 25-year-old out of Kansas.”

The Knicks exploded onto the NBA scene this season by going 41-31 and earning the four-seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The dream season came to an end in the first round at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks.

New York should be a playoff team again next season. First, the Knicks have to make several improvements, particularly at point guard and wing.