Here’s Why Derrick Rose Received A First Place MVP Vote

Pistons guard Derrick Rose on the courtPHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 28: Derrick Rose #25 of the Detroit Pistons in action during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 28, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Nikola Jokic finished with 91 first-place MVP votes. Stephen Curry finished with five. Chris Paul finished with two. Two players received one. Believe it or not, one of those players is Derrick Rose.

That’s right. The New York Knicks veteran point guard received one first-place vote in the MVP results. That was good enough to finish ninth overall in this year’s MVP voting results.

Rose averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game this season. He was very efficient from the floor, converting 47.0 percent of his shot attempts. The former MVP helped the Knicks have the best season they’ve had in years.

With all due respect, though, Rose was not deserving of a first-place vote. It’s safe to say basketball fans are very confused with the result.

We may actually have an answer as to why Derrick Rose got a first-place MVP vote.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the first-place vote was a “cumulative fan vote.” In other words, the vote didn’t come from a media member, rather the fans.

It sounds like New York Knicks fans loved what they saw from Rose this season.

Count us in the party that never even knew fans could have an official vote in the NBA MVP race.

Regardless, it has to feel good for Rose. His journey has been unbelievably difficult, but he played so well this season.

Unfortunately, Rose and the Knicks could get past the Eastern Conference’s first round. But we’re excited to see how the Knicks continue to progress in coming years.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.