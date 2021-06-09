Nikola Jokic finished with 91 first-place MVP votes. Stephen Curry finished with five. Chris Paul finished with two. Two players received one. Believe it or not, one of those players is Derrick Rose.

That’s right. The New York Knicks veteran point guard received one first-place vote in the MVP results. That was good enough to finish ninth overall in this year’s MVP voting results.

Rose averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game this season. He was very efficient from the floor, converting 47.0 percent of his shot attempts. The former MVP helped the Knicks have the best season they’ve had in years.

With all due respect, though, Rose was not deserving of a first-place vote. It’s safe to say basketball fans are very confused with the result.

Derrick Rose got a first place MVP vote? pic.twitter.com/uMFe27NWKD — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 8, 2021

Whoever gave Derrick Rose a first place MVP vote should not be able to vote for anything ever again — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) June 8, 2021

We may actually have an answer as to why Derrick Rose got a first-place MVP vote.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the first-place vote was a “cumulative fan vote.” In other words, the vote didn’t come from a media member, rather the fans.

It sounds like New York Knicks fans loved what they saw from Rose this season.

The first-place vote for Derrick Rose was a cumulative fan vote for the MVP award rather than a media member, league spokesman Tim Frank confirms. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 8, 2021

Count us in the party that never even knew fans could have an official vote in the NBA MVP race.

Regardless, it has to feel good for Rose. His journey has been unbelievably difficult, but he played so well this season.

Unfortunately, Rose and the Knicks could get past the Eastern Conference’s first round. But we’re excited to see how the Knicks continue to progress in coming years.