Look: NBA Player Has Embarrassing Jersey Mistake Tonight

When the New York Knicks stepped on the court this Wednesday night for their showdown with the Detroit Pistons, fans watching on TV quickly noticed that one player’s jersey had a spelling error.

For some reason, Immanuel Quickley’s jersey said “Qucikley” on the back of it. Evidently, whoever was in charge of the Knicks’ jerseys didn’t double-check each one.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen an NBA player’s name misspelt on a jersey. Nonetheless, fans appear to be amused by Quickley’s uniform.

Quickly will probably be asked about this whole situation once tonight’s game wraps up. It’ll be interesting to hear what he has to say about his “Qucikley” jersey.

Here’s how Quickley’s jersey looks tonight:

NBA fans immediately fired off their best jokes on Twitter after seeing this jersey.

“They made his jersey too Quickley,” one fan said.

“The equipment manager is on a 10-day hardship contract,” another fan tweeted.

Although his name on his jersey isn’t spelt correctly, Quickley is having a nice performance in the Motor City. The second-year guard out of Kentucky already has nine points in just nine minutes.