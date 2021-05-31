Immanuel Quickley Reveals Incident From Game 2 In New York

Last week in Game 2 of the Knicks–Hawks series, Trae Young apparently wasn’t the only player mistreated by fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley told reporters on Monday a fan threw a beer at him during Game 2. He’s not sure if it came from a Knicks or Hawks fan.

“Not sure why, not even sure who did it, but it happened,” Quickley said on Monday, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “I guess that’s part of having fans in the game.”

This is getting out of hand. It marks the fourth incident in the past week alone involving a fan mistreating a player. Quickley joins Young, Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving as players to have experienced such. Immanuel Quickley said a beer was thrown at him in Game 2 at MSG. “Not sure why, not even sure who did it, but it happened. I guess that’s part of having fans in the game.” — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) May 31, 2021

So a beer was thrown at Immanuel Quickley. A fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook. Trae Young was spat on and a fan threw a bottle at Kyrie Irving. This is getting ridiculous.

Quickley’s incident is the most bizarre. It’s not too often a player is a victim of friendly fire from his own fans. And to be clear, it’s unknown if the beer was thrown by a Knicks fan. But still, it’s bizarre it took place at Madison Square Garden.

Regardless, fans are crossing way too many boundaries this past week. What’s unfortunate is these few fans are going to cost normal fans typical close access to players.

The NBA is the only sport which allows fans to get so close to players. If mistreatment keeps occurring, the sport will have to enforce stricter rules and prohibit any potential close contact.