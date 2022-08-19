James Dolan Responds To Report He's Considering Selling Knicks

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 18: James Dolan, Executive Chairman of Madison Square Garden, answers questions during the press conference to introduce Phil Jackson as President of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 18, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

For years, New York Knicks owner James Dolan has been told by countless fans that he should sell the team.

Rumors surrounding Dolan's future are swirling once again because investment analyst Jonathan Boyar predicted he'll put the Knicks up for sale after the MSG Sphere opens up in Las Vegas.

While in West Hollywood this week, Dolan was asked if he's selling the Knicks. He simply responded, "No."

In the past, Dolan has banned fans from Madison Square Garden for saying he should sell the Knicks.

This time around, Dolan kindly shot down that suggestion with a smile. TMZ shared a video of this exchange.

Dolan took over the Knicks in 1999. Although they remain a popular draw in the NBA, they haven't made a Finals appearance over the past two decades.

The Knicks bolstered their roster this offseason by signing Jalen Brunson to a lucrative contract. They could drastically help out their chances of making the playoffs by acquiring All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz.