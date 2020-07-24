Former NBA star point guard Jason Kidd has reportedly emerged as a “frontrunner” for a head coaching job.

Over the past few weeks, the New York Knicks have interviewed a series of head coaching candidates. The team appeared to be sold on longtime Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau.

However, a new report suggests Kidd is now the frontrunner for the job. According to a report from the New York Daily News, contract talks between the Knicks and Thibodeau have stalled.

That opened the door for Kidd to slide in as a frontrunner for the job. Stefan Bondy of the NYDN noted that there are still legitimate concerns about Kidd’s coaching ability.

From the report:

Kidd, an unquestioned Hall of Fame player, is viewed by the Knicks as a conduit to attracting free agents, but there are also people in the organization who are skeptical of his coaching ability following underwhelming stints in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. As a result, the Kidd hire would come with the caveat of the front office picking at least some of his assistant coaches.

Team owner James Dolan is reportedly unwilling to meet the contract demands of Thibodeau.

“Thibodeau has long been considered top choice but a source said James Dolan has thus far been unwilling to agree to his contract requests,” the article says.

Kidd is currently an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers.