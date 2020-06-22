Jason Kidd Reportedly Interviewing For NBA Head Coach Job

Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd is bound to eventually become an NBA head coach, once again. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, Kidd will soon be interviewing with one of the biggest franchises in the sport.

The New York Knicks have received permission to interview the Lakers assistant coach. Kidd has spent this season with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping guide the team to the top record in the Western Conference.

Prior to his current stint with the Lakers, Kidd spent 3.5 years with the Milwaukee Bucks, but struggled to get the team over the hump. His first year head coach came with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013, guiding the Nets to a 44-38 finish.

The Knicks’ head coaching position is one of the toughest in all of sports. Many have tried and most have failed. Kidd’s experience could be a massive advantage for a New York team desperately needing a leader.

Per usual, Knicks fans aren’t excited about the potential hire. To be fair, they have a point.

Kidd hasn’t been all too impressive as an NBA head coach. As a result, he’s now an assistant coach for the Lakers. For the record, there’s been nothing but rave reviews regarding Kidd and his impact in L.A.

But New York fans want a flashier hire. The problem is, deserving head coach candidates don’t want to deal with the Knicks’ front-office. Kidd may be willing to work with James Dolan if it means he can be an NBA head coach, once again.