Julius Randle Had Blunt Message For Knicks Fans Last Night

Julius Randle played a major factor in the New York Knicks‘ remarkable comeback on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics. However, it became evident the All-Star forward was fed up with the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

During the fourth quarter of action, Randle gave the crowd a thumbs down after he scored a crucial bucket.

When asked in his postgame press conference what this gesture meant, Randle said “Shut the f— up.”

Randle’s thumbs-down gesture wasn’t anything new for New York fans. Last summer, several players on the New York Mets made it their go-to celebration.

Julius Randle, on the meaning behind his thumbs down to the crowd in the fourth quarter: "Shut the f— up." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 7, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Randle has expressed his frustration over this season. Earlier this week, he had a blunt comment about the criticism he has received over the past two months.

“I really don’t give a f— what anybody has to say, to be honest,” Randle said, via ESPN. “I’m out there playing. Nobody knows the game out there better than I do, compared to what everybody has to say. So I really don’t give a s—. I just go out there and play.”

Randle’s production has taken a hit this season, averaging 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. His averages for all three categories were better last season.

Perhaps this latest performance from Randle will light a fire under him for the rest of the regular season.