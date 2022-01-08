The Spun

Julius Randle Receives Punishment For What He Said To Knicks Fans

Julius Randle reacts on the court.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 06: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket against the Boston Celtics during their game at Madison Square Garden on January 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

It wasn’t Julius Randle’s performance on Thursday night but his postgame press conference that turned a lot of heads.

During the fourth quarter of the Celtics-Knicks game, Randle made a thumbs-down gesture to the crowd at Madison Square Garden. Following the win, he told reporters that his gesture meant “Shut the f–k up.”

Randle’s comments came after he already called out his critics earlier in the week.

“I really don’t give a f— what anybody has to say, to be honest,” Randle said, via ESPN. “I’m out there playing. Nobody knows the game out there better than I do, compared to what everybody has to say. So I really don’t give a s—. I just go out there and play.”

On Saturday, the NBA announced Randle’s punishment for his actions. He has been fined $25,000 for using “profane language” during media interviews.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $25,000 for the egregious use of profane language during media interviews, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations,” the NBA said in a statement. “Randle made his comments to the media on two separate occasions — after a Jan. 5 practice and postgame following the Knicks’ 108-105 victory over the Boston Celtics on Jan. 6 at Madison Square Garden.”

The Knicks will be back in action this Saturday night against the Celtics.

Randle will probably avoid using any foul terms during his postgame press conference.

