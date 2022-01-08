Julius Randle Receives Punishment For What He Said To Knicks Fans

It wasn’t Julius Randle’s performance on Thursday night but his postgame press conference that turned a lot of heads.

During the fourth quarter of the Celtics-Knicks game, Randle made a thumbs-down gesture to the crowd at Madison Square Garden. Following the win, he told reporters that his gesture meant “Shut the f–k up.”

Randle’s comments came after he already called out his critics earlier in the week.

“I really don’t give a f— what anybody has to say, to be honest,” Randle said, via ESPN. “I’m out there playing. Nobody knows the game out there better than I do, compared to what everybody has to say. So I really don’t give a s—. I just go out there and play.”

On Saturday, the NBA announced Randle’s punishment for his actions. He has been fined $25,000 for using “profane language” during media interviews.

“New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $25,000 for the egregious use of profane language during media interviews, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations,” the NBA said in a statement. “Randle made his comments to the media on two separate occasions — after a Jan. 5 practice and postgame following the Knicks’ 108-105 victory over the Boston Celtics on Jan. 6 at Madison Square Garden.”

NYK’s Julius Randle fined $25,000, NBA says. Details here: pic.twitter.com/oT3fZ0hKFF — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 8, 2022

The Knicks will be back in action this Saturday night against the Celtics.

Randle will probably avoid using any foul terms during his postgame press conference.