Kentucky Assistant Kenny Payne Reportedly Leaving For NBA Job

Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari isn’t making his long-rumored return to the NBA with the New York Knicks, but one of his top assistants is making the jump to join Tom Thibodeau’s new staff. Kenny Payne will join the franchise as an assistant coach, Calipari has confirmed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news moments ago.

Payne, a former first-round pick out of Louisville, has been an incredibly important coach for Calipari during his time in Lexington. After six years at Oregon, he joined the UK staff in 2010. He is Thibodeau’s first hire with the Knicks.

“Payne has a long history and strong relationship with Knicks management, including President Leon Rose and Senior VP William Wesley,” ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned in his new report. Rose was a longtime powerhouse agent in the NBA, representing LeBron James earlier in his career, while “Worldwide” Wes is a longtime off-court power broker in basketball circles.

Thibodeau is an accomplished coach, winning a ton of games as head coach of the Chicago Bulls last decade. There are major concerns over his handling of players, both in terms of big minutes on the court and major star personalities, should the New York Knicks land any of those. Payne has coached numerous future NBA stars with Kentucky basketball, and could really help draw talent to the Big Apple given his connections.

John Calipari put out a statement moments ago, thanking Kenny Payne for his time in Lexington and crediting him as one of the best assistants in the country during his stint with Kentucky basketball. Via Steve Popper:

“This is a bittersweet day for us at Kentucky,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Kenny has been an extremely important part of our success here. His relationship with our players is second to none. He coaches them and challenges them as hard as anyone, but they respect him, they listen to him and they learn from him because they know he cares. As a basketball coach and a teacher, he could run any program in the country. Simply, he’s as good as they get. “I was disappointed that Kenny didn’t get that change, but this is one of those opportunities that Kenny had to look at, and I fully support his decision to join Tom Thibodeau’s staff. Kenny’s approach with his players, his knowledge of and his experience in the game, and his work ethic will serve him well on the professional level. I have high expectations for him in the NBA. For (former Kentucky and current Knicks forwards) Julius Randle and Kevin Knox, it will be immediate but as other players get to know and trust him, they’ll know he’s about one thing: their improvement and their success. I have no doubt that Kenny is going to be a great asset to Coach Thibodeau’s staff. “I’ve had seven or eight different staffs in my career and it’s always been based on coaches getting an opportunity to chase their dreams. My hope is I have an opportunity to have seven more staffs.”

As a player, Kenny Payne played limited time for the Philadelphia 76ers from 1989-93, before embarking on an overseas career in countries including Italy, Japan, Brazil, China, Argentina and Australia. During his time at Kentucky, Payne was up for some major head coaching jobs, including those at Mississippi State, and recently, his alma mater Louisville. Ultimately, those didn’t pan out, but if he helps turn around the New York Knicks, he won’t have a shortage of future opportunities.

