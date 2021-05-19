Knicks Announce How Many Fans Can Attend First Playoff Game

With the first round of the NBA Playoffs about to begin, the New York Knicks plan to increase their fan capacity for their series with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Knicks are planning to admit 13,000 fans to Madison Square Garden for this Sunday’s game. They were previously allowing 2,000 fans in attendance each game due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Knicks owner James Dolan hinted at these plans during a press conference earlier this week. He stressed the importance of having that home-court advantage return just in time for the playoffs.

“Any of you know who know about basketball know about the concept of the 6th man and the home court,” Dolan said, via Forbes. “We’ve been missing our 6th man and we’ve done as well we’ve done without our 6th man. But we’re getting our 6th man back for the playoffs so we’re going to be even be better.”

The Knicks say they plan to admit 13,000 fans to Madison Square Garden starting with the team’s first home playoff game in eight years against Atlanta on Sunday. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 19, 2021

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo expects arenas like Madison Square Garden to have fully-vaccinated sections for fans.

After missing the playoffs for seven seasons in a row, the Knicks are finally back in the spotlight. Tom Thibodeau has done a sensational job coaching up this roster and getting the best out of his players, such as Alec Burks, Reggie Bullock, Julius Randle and Derrick Rose.

The Knicks are hoping their regular-season momentum will carry over to their upcoming series with the Hawks.