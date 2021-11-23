Knicks Announce Status Update On PG Derrick Rose

Lakers vs. Knicks at Madison Square Garden is always one of the best games of the NBA season. However, both teams will be without key players on Tuesday night.

The Knicks have ruled veteran guard Derrick Rose out of Tuesday night’s Lakers game. He’s dealing with a sore right ankle and there’s no reason for him to try and play through it.

Rose isn’t the only notable player who’ll miss tonight’s game. LeBron James is out after receiving a one-game suspension from the NBA for sparking an on-court altercation with Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

The stars will not be shining at Madison Square Garden tonight.

Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson are out tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 23, 2021

Unfortunately, it also looks like the Lakers will be without Anthony Davis.

Frank Vogel said that Anthony Davis "wants to play" tonight, but just doesn't know if he'll play yet. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 23, 2021

The good news is Carmelo Anthony will be in uniform for the Lakers. There’s no doubt he’s who the Knicks fans want to see this evening.

Derrick Rose, meanwhile, continues to provide solid minutes off the bench for the Knicks. He’s averaging 12.0 points, 3.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game this season.

The Knicks are off to a 9-8 start to the 2021-22 season. Unfortunately, that’s only good for ninth in the jampacked Eastern Conference.

New York faces a tough three-game stretch here over the next few games. They’ll host the Lakers tonight, Suns on Friday and then battle the Hawks in Atlanta on Saturday.

Rose’s availability will be a concern for the Knicks if he’s unable to play these next few games.