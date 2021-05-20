On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks in their first playoff series since the 2012-13 season.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau has the Knicks firing on all cylinders as they hold the No. 4 seed. in Eastern Conference. New York surprised plenty of people this season and will hope to carry that regular-season success into the postseason.

Before Sunday’s game tips off, the Knicks had a major announcement to make. The team said it sold out their first two playoff games against Atlanta.

15,000 fans will be in attendance when the games tip off.

“We are simply blown away by the passionate support of our loyal Knicks fans this season – and there’s no question their excitement this week speaks as much about New York’s return as our return to the playoffs,” said Leon Rose, President of the New York Knicks.

“We’re thrilled that the Knicks can give the city a way to unite and build on this positive momentum. We can’t thank our fans enough for stepping up, getting vaccinated, and being with us all the way – we look forward to the team giving all of New York something to cheer about.”

New York enters the game as a 1-point favorite over Atlanta. Can the Knicks win their first playoff game since 2012-13?