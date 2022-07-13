Knicks Being Mentioned In Possible Blockbuster Trade

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 29: A general view of the court at Madison Square Garden before the Memphis Grizzlies against the New York Knicks on October 29, 2016 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Every time a star player is placed on the trade block, the New York Knicks are mentioned as a potential suitor. This time around, it sounds like there's a really strong chance the franchise can land a true difference-maker.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Utah Jazz will change their stance on fielding calls for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

While on ESPN's Get Up this Wednesday, Brian Windhorst said people around the league believe Mitchell getting traded to the Knicks is inevitable.

"The Knicks have eight tradable first round picks and a need and a desire for a star player like Donovan Mitchell, who is from the New York area," Windhorst said. "Some people believe this is an inevitability - it's just a matter of what price can be negotiated. Other teams are interested in Mitchell, and it can go in a different direction. They can keep Mitchell, or at least posture that they're going to keep Mitchell. But I think we're going to hear a lot about Mitchell and the New York Knicks in the coming days."

Mitchell, 25, is under contract through the 2024-25 season. He has a player option for the 2025-26 season that's worth $37 million.

This past season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game.

If the Knicks want to acquire Mitchell, they'll need to part ways with a plethora of their intriguing assets.

Not only do the Knicks have eight first-round picks at their disposal, they could trade a promising player like Immanuel Quickley or Obi Toppin. We'd imagine the front office would like to keep RJ Barrett so they can pair him with Mitchell.