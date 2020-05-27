The Spun

The Knicks Reportedly Have 1 Coach At The Top Of Their Wish List

General shot of Madison Square Garden before New York Knicks game.NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: A general view of the game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2013 in New York City. The Spurs defeat the Knicks 120-89. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It’s been nearly six months since the Knicks fired David Fizdale. But while the pandemic has made every other basketball story feel secondary, the Knicks are still actively looking for their new coach.

According to basketball insiders Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov, the Knicks are bringing in three experienced coaches for interviews. Per the report, the list consists of Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson and Mike Miller.

Thibodeau is a former Knicks assistant, serving under Jeff Van Gundy and John Chaney from 1996 to 2004. He was head coach of the Chicago Bulls from 2010 to 2015, winning Coach of the Year honors in 2011. Most recently, Thibodeau was head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves, but was fired after two-and-a-half years.

Atkinson is another former Knicks assistant, working under Mike D’Antoni from 2008 to 2012. After a few years as the Hawks’ assistant from 2012 to 2016, he took over the Brooklyn Nets and led them to the playoffs in 2019. But after a 28-34 start this past year, he resigned.

Miller is the current Knicks interim head coach and the former head coach of the G-League’s Westchester Knicks. He found some success at the college ranks, leading Texas State to the NCAA Tournament in 1997.

From the looks of things, the Knicks want to bring someone who has familiarity within the organization.

The final decision will come down to newly-appointed team president Leon Rose, who replaced Steve Mills and Scott Perry in March.

New York haven’t made the playoffs since 2013, but are poised to get another top lottery pick in 2020.

Who should be the next Knicks head coach?

