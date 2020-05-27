It’s been nearly six months since the Knicks fired David Fizdale. But while the pandemic has made every other basketball story feel secondary, the Knicks are still actively looking for their new coach.

According to basketball insiders Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov, the Knicks are bringing in three experienced coaches for interviews. Per the report, the list consists of Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson and Mike Miller.

Thibodeau is a former Knicks assistant, serving under Jeff Van Gundy and John Chaney from 1996 to 2004. He was head coach of the Chicago Bulls from 2010 to 2015, winning Coach of the Year honors in 2011. Most recently, Thibodeau was head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves, but was fired after two-and-a-half years.

Atkinson is another former Knicks assistant, working under Mike D’Antoni from 2008 to 2012. After a few years as the Hawks’ assistant from 2012 to 2016, he took over the Brooklyn Nets and led them to the playoffs in 2019. But after a 28-34 start this past year, he resigned.

Miller is the current Knicks interim head coach and the former head coach of the G-League’s Westchester Knicks. He found some success at the college ranks, leading Texas State to the NCAA Tournament in 1997.

Story with @MikeVorkunov: Knicks soon embarking on head coaching search process, with Tom Thibodeau atop the list, sources tell The Athletic. Full details, including timetable at @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/UwbSakELQU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 27, 2020

Former BKN coach Kenny Atkinson is expected to interview for the NYK coaching job, SNY sources confirm. Tom Thibodeau & Mike Miller are also among NYK candidates. As reported earlier, interviews aren't taking place while season is on pause. The Athletic 1st reported Atkinson/NYK. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 27, 2020

From the looks of things, the Knicks want to bring someone who has familiarity within the organization.

The final decision will come down to newly-appointed team president Leon Rose, who replaced Steve Mills and Scott Perry in March.

New York haven’t made the playoffs since 2013, but are poised to get another top lottery pick in 2020.

Who should be the next Knicks head coach?