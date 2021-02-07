Report: Knicks In Trade Talks For Former NBA MVP

Derrick Rose could soon be returning to the Big Apple to play for the New York Knicks a second time.

The Knicks are reportedly in trade talks to acquire Rose from the Detroit Pistons, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Rose would like a change of scenery. The Pistons are an abysmal 5-17 this season and have little chance of making the postseason.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are the surprise team of the NBA. Tom Thibodeau has worked wonders in his first stretch as New York’s head coach. It’s still a work in progress, but the Knicks’ 11-13 start to the season in encouraging.

A trade between the Knicks and Pistons could soon be made that would send Rose back to the Big Apple, per Charania’s latest report.

Knicks are engaged in talks to acquire Derrick Rose, other teams also interested, with the Pistons and Rose agreeing that a trade elsewhere would be best for both sides, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. Story: https://t.co/jjSxsAfHjB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2021

Derrick Rose isn’t the MVP-caliber player he once was. He hasn’t been since nearly a decade ago. But he’s still a high-impact player capable of providing scoring streaks.

The veteran guard is averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 assists per game this season for the Pistons. He hasn’t started a game this season, either, proving he can be just as reliable off the bench.

Were he to be traded to New York, it wouldn’t be the first time Rose has played for the Knicks. He spent one season with the organization in 2016-17, when he averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists per contest.

Rose is currently in year two of his two-year contract with the Pistons. Detroit would like to get what it can for the veteran guard before his contract expires later this year.

Sending Rose to the New York Knicks would also reunite him with his former head coach, Tom Thibodeau. The two worked together with the Chicago Bulls from 2010 to 2015 and Minnesota during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In 2011, Rose won the league MVP award, and Thibodeau was named NBA Coach of the Year, after the Bulls went 62-20 in his first year with the team.

[The Athletic]