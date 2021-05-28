Julius Randle Responds To Knicks Fan Spitting At Trae Young

The New York Knicks’ first playoff win in several years was overshadowed by a disgusting act from one of their fans on Friday night. At one point during Game 2, a fan at Madison Square Garden spat at Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

New York released a statement on Thursday, announcing that it banned the fan who spit on Young.

“We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely,” the Knicks said. “We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan’s behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities.”

Young has declined to press charges against the fan, but that doesn’t excuse what happened. On Friday afternoon, Knicks star Julius Randle spoke to the media about that incident.

Even though Randle loves how passionate Knicks fans have been this season, he made his stance on this matter very clear.

“There’s no place for that. I don’t care if it’s our home crowd or not, there’s no place for that,” Randle said. “We’ve got to protect the players. That’s just disrespectful.”

There’s simply no room for this type of behavior at a sporting event. It’s a privilege to watch athletes play at the highest level, so any sign of disrespect needs to be checked at the door.

The Hawks-Knicks series will resume tonight in Atlanta. Hopefully, the fans at State Farm Arena don’t make headlines for the wrong reasons.

