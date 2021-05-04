Knicks Fans Aren’t Happy With James Harden’s Tweet

There really isn’t an intense rivalry between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks, but James Harden is doing his best to turn up the heat.

The bearded Nets superstar has drawn the ire of some Knicks fans who are energized by the team’s surprising 2020-21 season. It all has to do with a recent cover of The New Yorker, which featured cartoon caricatures of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being chased by ones of Knicks standouts R.J. Barrett and Julius Randle.

The symbolism was clear. The upstart Knicks are trying to chase down the title-contending Nets and stake their claim to New York supremacy.

But when Harden tweeted a photo of the cover, he intentionally edited out Barrett and Randle and left only Brooklyn’s “Big Three.”

For context, you can see the original image below.

James Harden really Diddy cropped the Knicks 😂 pic.twitter.com/tOSmc4eve8 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) May 4, 2021

The crop job did not go unnoticed by the media and Knicks fans. There’s a good portion of the latter group that is not happy with the jab either.

It would be amazing after all of this if the Nets and Knicks were to meet in the NBA Playoffs. Brooklyn is only one game back of the No. 1 seed, while the Knicks are currently the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed.

There’s a real possibility we could get an intercity matchup in the second round.