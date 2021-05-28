Knicks Make Huge Decision On Fans For 2nd Round Of Playoffs

If the New York Knicks advance to the second round of this year’s playoffs, Madison Square Garden will run at full capacity.

Madison Square Garden has been rocking for the past few days, as the Knicks hosted Game 1 and 2 of their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks. On Wednesday night, the Knicks had over 16,000 people in attendance.

Before the playoffs even started, Knicks owner Jim Dolan stated his desire to have thousands of fans in the stands for the postseason.

“Any of you know who know about basketball know about the concept of the 6th man and the home court,” Dolan said, via Forbes. “We’ve been missing our 6th man and we’ve done as well we’ve done without our 6th man. But we’re getting our 6th man back for the playoffs so we’re going to be even be better.”

Although the Knicks already have a great thing going for this postseason, they want to take their home-court advantage to the next level. That’s why they’ll be aiming for a fully-vaccinated crowd for the second round of the playoffs – if they advance, of course.

“Given the enthusiastic response to vaccination requirements, the team also announced that, should they advance past round one, tickets will be sold exclusively to fully-vaccinated individuals,” the Knicks said in a statement, via Stefan Bondy.

Knicks announce if there is a second round they will sell only to vaccinated fans for second round. Means a virtual full house with no socially distanced seating — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) May 28, 2021

A fully-vaccinated crowd would allow the Knicks to operate at full capacity without any major restrictions.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a packed house for an NBA game. That being said, it would be fitting if Madison Square Garden is the first venue to end the drought.

The Knicks and Atlanta Hawks are tied 1-1 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Game 3 in Atlanta tips off at 7 p.m. ET tonight.