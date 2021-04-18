Knicks Fans React To Zion Williamson’s Comment About New York

The New York Knicks didn’t get the chance to draft Zion Williamson in the 2019 NBA Draft. But after recent comments the New Orleans Pelicans star made, they have renewed hope that they may get him in the future.

Speaking to the media after today’s 122-112 Knicks win over the Pelicans, Zion spoke glowingly about the city of New York and Madison Square Garden. He referred to MSG as its nickname, “the Mecca of Basketball” and admitted that New York might be his favorite place to play (outside of New Orleans).

“New York is the Mecca of basketball. I love playing here,” Zion said. “I played here in college. And this is my first time playing here in the pros. This atmosphere, whether they’re cheering for you or booing you, it’s amazing…”

That’s high praise from one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. It’s a stamp of approval for New York City and Madison Square Garden that even some Knicks fans might be reluctant to make.

Needless to say, Knicks fans are already going wild over the possibilities that Zion’s love of New York means for their team. Many are already going to Twitter dusting off their three-year-old Zion-Knicks photoshops and suggesting that forward RJ Barrett – Zion’s former Duke teammate – go recruit him.

Zion Williamson is only in his second season but already has an All-Star appearance under his belt. He earned NBA All-Rookie honors last season and is already improving with an average of 26.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this year.

Back in 2019, Knicks fans dreamed of a scenario where they’d get Zion, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in a single offseason. Instead, they got the No. 3 overall pick to use on RJ Barrett while KD and Kyrie went to Brooklyn.

Perhaps when all is said and done they’ll end up with at least one of those three players.